Hatsun Agro Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,327.00 crore, up 3.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,327.00 crore in September 2020 up 3.79% from Rs. 1,278.55 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.79 crore in September 2020 up 160.7% from Rs. 25.24 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.24 crore in September 2020 up 41.97% from Rs. 137.52 crore in September 2019.

Hatsun Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.58 in September 2019.

Hatsun Agro shares closed at 850.25 on October 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 62.06% returns over the last 6 months and 36.16% over the last 12 months.