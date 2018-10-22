Hatsun Agro Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,187.10 crore, up 11.27% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,187.10 crore in September 2018 up 11.27% from Rs. 1,066.84 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.26 crore in September 2018 up 0.14% from Rs. 38.21 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.00 crore in September 2018 up 14.78% from Rs. 108.03 crore in September 2017.

Hatsun Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.38 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.51 in September 2017.

Hatsun Agro shares closed at 621.45 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given -16.90% returns over the last 6 months and -10.22% over the last 12 months.