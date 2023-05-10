Hatsun Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,789.46 crore, up 10.04% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hatsun Agro Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,789.46 crore in March 2023 up 10.04% from Rs. 1,626.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.99 crore in March 2023 down 0.81% from Rs. 25.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.05 crore in March 2023 down 1.26% from Rs. 160.06 crore in March 2022.

    Hatsun Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.62 in March 2022.

    Hatsun Agro shares closed at 870.35 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.15% returns over the last 6 months and -14.25% over the last 12 months.

    Hatsun Agro Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,789.461,695.171,626.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,789.461,695.171,626.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,298.191,202.541,099.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.662.341.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.13-18.4739.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.8352.2156.25
    Depreciation95.5191.6182.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses264.23266.42270.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.9198.5276.26
    Other Income1.620.471.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.5498.9977.31
    Interest29.6535.8127.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.8863.1849.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.8863.1849.72
    Tax7.9016.7414.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.9946.4434.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----9.73
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.9946.4425.19
    Equity Share Capital22.2821.5621.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.122.121.62
    Diluted EPS1.122.121.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.122.121.62
    Diluted EPS1.122.121.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Hatsun Agro #Hatsun Agro Products #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 09:11 am