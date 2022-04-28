 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hatsun Agro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,626.26 crore, up 3.66% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hatsun Agro Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,626.26 crore in March 2022 up 3.66% from Rs. 1,568.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.19 crore in March 2022 down 55.91% from Rs. 57.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.06 crore in March 2022 down 16.06% from Rs. 190.69 crore in March 2021.

Hatsun Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.65 in March 2021.

Hatsun Agro shares closed at 1,092.55 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.75% returns over the last 6 months and 34.82% over the last 12 months.

Hatsun Agro Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,626.26 1,585.00 1,568.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,626.26 1,585.00 1,568.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,099.86 1,046.13 1,016.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.87 0.72 1.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 39.11 53.53 79.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.25 51.64 46.56
Depreciation 82.75 78.99 76.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 270.16 271.38 236.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.26 82.61 112.30
Other Income 1.05 3.41 1.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.31 86.02 113.81
Interest 27.59 26.55 26.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.72 59.46 87.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 49.72 59.46 87.36
Tax 14.80 11.62 30.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.92 47.84 57.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -9.73 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.19 47.84 57.14
Equity Share Capital 21.56 21.56 21.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.62 2.22 2.65
Diluted EPS 1.62 2.22 2.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.62 2.22 2.65
Diluted EPS 1.62 2.22 2.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Hatsun Agro #Hatsun Agro Products #Results
first published: Apr 28, 2022 11:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.