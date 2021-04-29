Hatsun Agro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,568.87 crore, up 23.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,568.87 crore in March 2021 up 23.89% from Rs. 1,266.38 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.14 crore in March 2021 up 618.13% from Rs. 7.96 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.69 crore in March 2021 up 66.56% from Rs. 114.49 crore in March 2020.

Hatsun Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2020.

Hatsun Agro shares closed at 813.70 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.34% returns over the last 6 months and 113.69% over the last 12 months.