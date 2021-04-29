MARKET NEWS

Hatsun Agro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,568.87 crore, up 23.89% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 11:49 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hatsun Agro Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,568.87 crore in March 2021 up 23.89% from Rs. 1,266.38 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.14 crore in March 2021 up 618.13% from Rs. 7.96 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.69 crore in March 2021 up 66.56% from Rs. 114.49 crore in March 2020.

Hatsun Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2020.

Hatsun Agro shares closed at 813.70 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.34% returns over the last 6 months and 113.69% over the last 12 months.

Hatsun Agro Products
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,568.871,394.591,266.38
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,568.871,394.591,266.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,016.761,008.63867.54
Purchase of Traded Goods1.200.951.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks79.07-75.3739.88
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost46.5646.7743.16
Depreciation76.8878.3778.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses236.10206.63196.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.30128.6140.24
Other Income1.501.18-3.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.81129.7936.42
Interest26.4428.9127.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax87.36100.888.55
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax87.36100.888.55
Tax30.2333.560.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.1467.327.96
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.1467.327.96
Equity Share Capital21.5621.5616.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.653.120.50
Diluted EPS2.653.120.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.653.120.50
Diluted EPS2.653.120.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Hatsun Agro #Hatsun Agro Products #Results
first published: Apr 29, 2021 11:43 am

