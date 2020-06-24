Hatsun Agro Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,266.38 crore, up 7.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,266.38 crore in March 2020 up 7.04% from Rs. 1,183.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.96 crore in March 2020 down 60.62% from Rs. 20.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.49 crore in March 2020 up 10.3% from Rs. 103.80 crore in March 2019.

Hatsun Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2019.

Hatsun Agro shares closed at 607.15 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.98% returns over the last 6 months and -15.01% over the last 12 months.