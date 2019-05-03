Hatsun Agro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,183.04 crore, up 12.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,183.04 crore in March 2019 up 12.5% from Rs. 1,051.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.20 crore in March 2019 up 713.58% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.80 crore in March 2019 up 33.5% from Rs. 77.75 crore in March 2018.

Hatsun Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2018.

Hatsun Agro shares closed at 722.05 on May 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.34% returns over the last 6 months and -6.51% over the last 12 months.