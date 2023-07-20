English
    Hatsun Agro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,150.64 crore, up 6.75% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hatsun Agro Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,150.64 crore in June 2023 up 6.75% from Rs. 2,014.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.16 crore in June 2023 up 54.29% from Rs. 51.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 240.11 crore in June 2023 up 30.8% from Rs. 183.57 crore in June 2022.

    Hatsun Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.41 in June 2022.

    Hatsun Agro shares closed at 975.95 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.80% returns over the last 6 months and 2.60% over the last 12 months.

    Hatsun Agro Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,150.641,789.462,014.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,150.641,789.462,014.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,513.511,298.191,355.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.851.661.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.1510.13100.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.8158.8357.07
    Depreciation97.4795.5184.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses305.45264.23321.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.4160.9193.37
    Other Income2.221.625.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.6462.5498.78
    Interest33.5729.6528.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax109.0732.8870.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax109.0732.8870.68
    Tax28.917.9018.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities80.1624.9951.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period80.1624.9951.95
    Equity Share Capital22.2822.2821.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.601.122.41
    Diluted EPS3.601.122.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.601.122.41
    Diluted EPS3.601.122.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:33 am

