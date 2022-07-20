 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hatsun Agro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,014.61 crore, up 30.42% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hatsun Agro Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,014.61 crore in June 2022 up 30.42% from Rs. 1,544.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.95 crore in June 2022 down 10.93% from Rs. 58.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.57 crore in June 2022 up 2.31% from Rs. 179.43 crore in June 2021.

Hatsun Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.71 in June 2021.

Hatsun Agro shares closed at 951.20 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 6 months and -1.54% over the last 12 months.

Hatsun Agro Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,014.61 1,626.26 1,544.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,014.61 1,626.26 1,544.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,355.48 1,099.86 1,066.96
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.73 1.87 1.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 100.52 39.11 6.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.07 56.25 52.24
Depreciation 84.79 82.75 77.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 321.65 270.16 240.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.37 76.26 100.65
Other Income 5.41 1.05 1.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.78 77.31 102.09
Interest 28.09 27.59 27.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.68 49.72 74.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 70.68 49.72 74.61
Tax 18.73 14.80 16.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.95 34.92 58.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -9.73 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.95 25.19 58.33
Equity Share Capital 21.56 21.56 21.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.41 1.62 2.71
Diluted EPS 2.41 1.62 2.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.41 1.62 2.71
Diluted EPS 2.41 1.62 2.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Hatsun Agro #Hatsun Agro Products #Results
first published: Jul 20, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.