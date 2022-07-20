English
    Hatsun Agro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,014.61 crore, up 30.42% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hatsun Agro Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,014.61 crore in June 2022 up 30.42% from Rs. 1,544.71 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.95 crore in June 2022 down 10.93% from Rs. 58.33 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.57 crore in June 2022 up 2.31% from Rs. 179.43 crore in June 2021.

    Hatsun Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.71 in June 2021.

    Hatsun Agro shares closed at 951.20 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 6 months and -1.54% over the last 12 months.

    Hatsun Agro Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,014.611,626.261,544.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,014.611,626.261,544.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,355.481,099.861,066.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.731.871.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks100.5239.116.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.0756.2552.24
    Depreciation84.7982.7577.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses321.65270.16240.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.3776.26100.65
    Other Income5.411.051.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.7877.31102.09
    Interest28.0927.5927.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.6849.7274.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax70.6849.7274.61
    Tax18.7314.8016.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.9534.9258.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---9.73--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.9525.1958.33
    Equity Share Capital21.5621.5621.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.411.622.71
    Diluted EPS2.411.622.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.411.622.71
    Diluted EPS2.411.622.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 20, 2022 09:11 am
