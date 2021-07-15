Hatsun Agro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,544.71 crore, up 20.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,544.71 crore in June 2021 up 20.75% from Rs. 1,279.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.33 crore in June 2021 up 3.96% from Rs. 56.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.43 crore in June 2021 down 5.76% from Rs. 190.40 crore in June 2020.

Hatsun Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.71 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.50 in June 2020.

Hatsun Agro shares closed at 996.35 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 36.53% returns over the last 6 months and 103.08% over the last 12 months.