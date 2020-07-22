Hatsun Agro Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,279.28 crore, down 10.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,279.28 crore in June 2020 down 10.11% from Rs. 1,423.22 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.11 crore in June 2020 up 9.6% from Rs. 51.19 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.40 crore in June 2020 up 11.08% from Rs. 171.41 crore in June 2019.

Hatsun Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.50 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.17 in June 2019.

Hatsun Agro shares closed at 638.80 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.85% returns over the last 6 months and -9.75% over the last 12 months.