Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hatsun Agro Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,279.28 crore, down 10.11% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hatsun Agro Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,279.28 crore in June 2020 down 10.11% from Rs. 1,423.22 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.11 crore in June 2020 up 9.6% from Rs. 51.19 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.40 crore in June 2020 up 11.08% from Rs. 171.41 crore in June 2019.

Hatsun Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.50 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.17 in June 2019.

Hatsun Agro shares closed at 638.80 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.85% returns over the last 6 months and -9.75% over the last 12 months.

Hatsun Agro Products
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,279.281,266.381,423.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,279.281,266.381,423.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials888.88867.54883.67
Purchase of Traded Goods0.521.340.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.5239.88112.68
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost46.4343.1641.55
Depreciation80.0878.0768.78
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses155.00196.15222.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.8940.2493.93
Other Income1.43-3.828.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.3236.42102.63
Interest27.4827.8724.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax82.848.5577.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax82.848.5577.70
Tax26.740.5926.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.117.9651.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.117.9651.19
Equity Share Capital16.1716.1715.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.500.503.17
Diluted EPS3.470.493.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.500.503.17
Diluted EPS3.470.493.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 09:31 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Hatsun Agro #Hatsun Agro Products #Results

