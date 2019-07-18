Hatsun Agro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,423.22 crore, up 15.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,423.22 crore in June 2019 up 15.18% from Rs. 1,235.68 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.19 crore in June 2019 up 35.23% from Rs. 37.86 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.41 crore in June 2019 up 38.73% from Rs. 123.56 crore in June 2018.

Hatsun Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.17 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.49 in June 2018.

Hatsun Agro shares closed at 704.05 on July 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.16% returns over the last 6 months and 11.84% over the last 12 months.