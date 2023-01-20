 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hatsun Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,695.17 crore, up 6.95% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hatsun Agro Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,695.17 crore in December 2022 up 6.95% from Rs. 1,585.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.44 crore in December 2022 down 2.94% from Rs. 47.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.60 crore in December 2022 up 15.51% from Rs. 165.01 crore in December 2021.

Hatsun Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.22 in December 2021.

Hatsun Agro shares closed at 897.05 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.69% returns over the last 6 months and -24.55% over the last 12 months.

Hatsun Agro Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,695.17 1,747.73 1,585.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,695.17 1,747.73 1,585.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,202.54 1,278.01 1,046.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.34 2.93 0.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.47 -51.97 53.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 52.21 55.58 51.64
Depreciation 91.61 89.61 78.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 266.42 286.47 271.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.52 87.11 82.61
Other Income 0.47 3.07 3.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.99 90.17 86.02
Interest 35.81 32.36 26.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.18 57.82 59.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.18 57.82 59.46
Tax 16.74 15.33 11.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.44 42.48 47.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.44 42.48 47.84
Equity Share Capital 21.56 21.56 21.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.12 1.97 2.22
Diluted EPS 2.12 1.97 2.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.12 1.97 2.22
Diluted EPS 2.12 1.97 2.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

