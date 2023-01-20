English
    Hatsun Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,695.17 crore, up 6.95% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hatsun Agro Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,695.17 crore in December 2022 up 6.95% from Rs. 1,585.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.44 crore in December 2022 down 2.94% from Rs. 47.84 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.60 crore in December 2022 up 15.51% from Rs. 165.01 crore in December 2021.

    Hatsun Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.22 in December 2021.

    Hatsun Agro shares closed at 897.05 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.69% returns over the last 6 months and -24.55% over the last 12 months.

    Hatsun Agro Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,695.171,747.731,585.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,695.171,747.731,585.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,202.541,278.011,046.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.342.930.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.47-51.9753.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.2155.5851.64
    Depreciation91.6189.6178.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses266.42286.47271.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.5287.1182.61
    Other Income0.473.073.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.9990.1786.02
    Interest35.8132.3626.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.1857.8259.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax63.1857.8259.46
    Tax16.7415.3311.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.4442.4847.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.4442.4847.84
    Equity Share Capital21.5621.5621.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.121.972.22
    Diluted EPS2.121.972.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.121.972.22
    Diluted EPS2.121.972.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
