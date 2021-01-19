Hatsun Agro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,394.59 crore, up 4.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,394.59 crore in December 2020 up 4.06% from Rs. 1,340.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.32 crore in December 2020 up 141.39% from Rs. 27.89 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.16 crore in December 2020 up 53.84% from Rs. 135.31 crore in December 2019.

Hatsun Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.74 in December 2019.

Hatsun Agro shares closed at 722.30 on January 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 53.72% returns over the last 6 months and 60.24% over the last 12 months.