Hatsun Agro Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,340.18 crore, up 16.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,340.18 crore in December 2019 up 16.09% from Rs. 1,154.48 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.89 crore in December 2019 up 50.55% from Rs. 18.52 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.31 crore in December 2019 up 40.74% from Rs. 96.14 crore in December 2018.

Hatsun Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.12 in December 2018.

Hatsun Agro shares closed at 621.10 on January 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.25% returns over the last 6 months and -12.22% over the last 12 months.