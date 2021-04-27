Hatsun Agro Product Q4 PAT jumps to Rs 57.13 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Dairy player Hatsun Agro Product on Tuesday reported a multi-fold jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 57.13 crore for the quarter ending March 31 on overall growth in sales.

Hatsun Agro Product PAT during the January-March quarter of 2020-21 stood at Rs 7.95 crore, the company said in a statement.

Sales of the company during the quarter under review witnessed a growth of 23.89 percent at Rs 1,568.87 crore against Rs 1,266.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY20.

Meanwhile, PAT in FY21 rose two-folds to Rs 246.35 crore against Rs 112.27 crore in the previous financial year.

In FY21, sales registered a growth of 4.92 percent at Rs 5,569.74 crore compared with Rs 5,308.33 crore in 2019-20.

“We are very happy to share that we have closed FY21 on a strong footing, recording our highest ever revenue and profit numbers. Our branded liquid milk sale has maintained its growth trajectory and other brands contributed to the overall sales growth as well.

"We do expect this growth rate to continue and improve in the coming quarters. In FY21 we have expanded our geographical reach with the opening of a dairy plant in Solapur, Maharashtra," Hatsun Agro Product Chairman RG Chandramogan added.