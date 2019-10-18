Hathway Cable Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 139.36 crore, up 6.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.36 crore in September 2019 up 6.75% from Rs. 130.55 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in September 2019 up 155.42% from Rs. 5.90 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.92 crore in September 2019 up 89.85% from Rs. 54.21 crore in September 2018.

Hathway Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2018.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 23.15 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.31% returns over the last 6 months and -21.39% over the last 12 months.