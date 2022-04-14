 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hathway Cable Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 157.11 crore, up 0.11% Y-o-Y

Apr 14, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hathway Cable and Datacom are:

Net Sales at Rs 157.11 crore in March 2022 up 0.11% from Rs. 156.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2022 down 62.98% from Rs. 16.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.74 crore in March 2022 down 0.98% from Rs. 56.29 crore in March 2021.

Hathway Cable EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2021.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 20.50 on April 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.76% returns over the last 6 months and -9.89% over the last 12 months.

Hathway Cable and Datacom
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 157.11 154.91 156.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 157.11 154.91 156.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.05 14.58 13.75
Depreciation 44.96 45.42 44.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 93.05 89.55 96.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.05 5.36 2.05
Other Income 5.73 8.21 9.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.78 13.57 11.47
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.78 13.57 11.47
Exceptional Items 3.57 -- -0.92
P/L Before Tax 14.35 13.57 10.55
Tax 8.22 3.59 -6.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.13 9.98 16.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.13 9.98 16.56
Equity Share Capital 354.02 354.02 354.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 0.06 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.03 0.06 0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 0.06 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.03 0.06 0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 14, 2022 01:17 pm
