Hathway Cable Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 157.11 crore, up 0.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.11 crore in March 2022 up 0.11% from Rs. 156.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2022 down 62.98% from Rs. 16.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.74 crore in March 2022 down 0.98% from Rs. 56.29 crore in March 2021.

Hathway Cable EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2021.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 20.50 on April 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.76% returns over the last 6 months and -9.89% over the last 12 months.