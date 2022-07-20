 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hathway Cable Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 157.19 crore, up 2.89% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hathway Cable and Datacom are:

Net Sales at Rs 157.19 crore in June 2022 up 2.89% from Rs. 152.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.37 crore in June 2022 up 13.32% from Rs. 19.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.09 crore in June 2022 up 5.94% from Rs. 70.88 crore in June 2021.

Hathway Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2021.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 16.60 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.56% returns over the last 6 months and -36.76% over the last 12 months.

Hathway Cable and Datacom
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 157.19 157.11 152.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 157.19 157.11 152.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.09 14.05 12.74
Depreciation 44.92 44.96 44.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 93.55 93.05 80.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.63 5.05 15.41
Other Income 25.54 5.73 11.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.17 10.78 26.67
Interest -- -- 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.17 10.78 26.63
Exceptional Items -- 3.57 --
P/L Before Tax 30.17 14.35 26.63
Tax 7.80 8.22 6.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.37 6.13 19.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.37 6.13 19.74
Equity Share Capital 354.02 354.02 354.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.13 0.03 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.13 0.03 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.13 0.03 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.13 0.03 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hathway Cable #Hathway Cable and Datacom #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Jul 20, 2022 06:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.