Hathway Cable Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 152.77 crore, up 4.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.77 crore in June 2021 up 4.27% from Rs. 146.51 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.74 crore in June 2021 down 55.51% from Rs. 44.37 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.88 crore in June 2021 down 37.82% from Rs. 113.99 crore in June 2020.

Hathway Cable EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2020.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 26.25 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given -18.86% returns over the last 6 months and -45.37% over the last 12 months.