Hathway Cable Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 152.77 crore, up 4.27% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hathway Cable and Datacom are:

Net Sales at Rs 152.77 crore in June 2021 up 4.27% from Rs. 146.51 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.74 crore in June 2021 down 55.51% from Rs. 44.37 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.88 crore in June 2021 down 37.82% from Rs. 113.99 crore in June 2020.

Hathway Cable EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2020.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 26.25 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given -18.86% returns over the last 6 months and -45.37% over the last 12 months.

Hathway Cable and Datacom
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations152.77156.94146.51
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations152.77156.94146.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.7413.7514.14
Depreciation44.2144.8239.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses80.4196.3285.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.412.057.54
Other Income11.269.4267.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.6711.4774.67
Interest0.04--16.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.6311.4758.35
Exceptional Items---0.92--
P/L Before Tax26.6310.5558.35
Tax6.89-6.0113.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.7416.5644.37
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.7416.5644.37
Equity Share Capital354.02354.02354.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.110.090.25
Diluted EPS0.110.090.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.110.090.25
Diluted EPS0.110.090.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hathway Cable #Hathway Cable and Datacom #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2021 11:54 am

