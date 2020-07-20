Hathway Cable Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 146.51 crore, up 9.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.51 crore in June 2020 up 9.49% from Rs. 133.81 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.37 crore in June 2020 up 127.31% from Rs. 19.52 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.99 crore in June 2020 up 18.83% from Rs. 95.93 crore in June 2019.

Hathway Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2019.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 43.70 on July 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 98.64% returns over the last 6 months and 97.74% over the last 12 months.