Hathway Cable Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 133.81 crore, up 3.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.81 crore in June 2019 up 3.09% from Rs. 129.80 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.52 crore in June 2019 up 842.21% from Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.93 crore in June 2019 up 97.43% from Rs. 48.59 crore in June 2018.

Hathway Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2018.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 24.45 on July 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.87% returns over the last 6 months and 42.98% over the last 12 months.