Hathway Cable Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 154.91 crore, down 2.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.91 crore in December 2021 down 2.44% from Rs. 158.78 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.98 crore in December 2021 down 56.48% from Rs. 22.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.99 crore in December 2021 down 27.41% from Rs. 81.26 crore in December 2020.

Hathway Cable EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2020.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 23.15 on January 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.46% returns over the last 6 months and -27.77% over the last 12 months.