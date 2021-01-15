Hathway Cable Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 158.78 crore, up 10.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.78 crore in December 2020 up 10.88% from Rs. 143.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.93 crore in December 2020 up 219.24% from Rs. 19.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.26 crore in December 2020 down 11.79% from Rs. 92.12 crore in December 2019.

Hathway Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2019.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 34.15 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given -22.30% returns over the last 6 months and 56.29% over the last 12 months.