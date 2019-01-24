Hathway Cable Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 134.85 crore, down 2.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.85 crore in December 2018 down 2.74% from Rs. 138.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2018 down 73.02% from Rs. 23.87 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.86 crore in December 2018 down 9.28% from Rs. 65.98 crore in December 2017.

Hathway Cable EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2017.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 31.75 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 91.84% returns over the last 6 months and -29.76% over the last 12 months.