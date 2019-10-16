App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 10:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hathway Cable Q2 net loss at Rs 2.42 cr

Its total income was up 28.87 per cent to Rs 510.77 crore during the period under review as against Rs 396.33 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Hathway Cable and Datacom October 16 reported narrowing down of its consolidated net loss to Rs 2.42 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 84.70 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Hathway Cable and Datacom said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income was up 28.87 per cent to Rs 510.77 crore during the period under review as against Rs 396.33 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Hathway Cable's total expenses was at Rs 509.59 crore as against Rs 474.80 crore, up 7.32 per cent.

Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 22.60 on the BSE, up 4.87 per cent.

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 10:53 pm

tags #Business #Hathway Cable and Datacom #Results

