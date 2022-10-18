 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hathway Cable Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 473.22 crore, up 5.66% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hathway Cable and Datacom are:

Net Sales at Rs 473.22 crore in September 2022 up 5.66% from Rs. 447.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.22 crore in September 2022 up 59.64% from Rs. 18.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.21 crore in September 2022 up 3.39% from Rs. 109.50 crore in September 2021.

Hathway Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 15.95 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.21% returns over the last 6 months and -39.81% over the last 12 months.

Hathway Cable and Datacom
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 473.22 447.18 447.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 473.22 447.18 447.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.79 26.50 25.73
Depreciation 91.20 91.15 92.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 362.82 333.68 332.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.59 -4.15 -2.84
Other Income 28.60 17.61 20.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.01 13.46 17.50
Interest -- -- 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.01 13.46 17.46
Exceptional Items -0.51 -- -8.23
P/L Before Tax 21.50 13.46 9.23
Tax 7.77 8.11 6.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.73 5.35 2.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.73 5.35 2.54
Minority Interest -0.02 -0.02 -0.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates 16.51 15.62 16.51
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.22 20.95 18.93
Equity Share Capital 354.02 354.02 354.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.17 0.12 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.17 0.12 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.17 0.12 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.17 0.12 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 18, 2022 09:33 am
