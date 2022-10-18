Hathway Cable Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 473.22 crore, up 5.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 473.22 crore in September 2022 up 5.66% from Rs. 447.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.22 crore in September 2022 up 59.64% from Rs. 18.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.21 crore in September 2022 up 3.39% from Rs. 109.50 crore in September 2021.

Hathway Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 15.95 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.21% returns over the last 6 months and -39.81% over the last 12 months.