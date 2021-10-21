Hathway Cable Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 447.87 crore, up 3.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 447.87 crore in September 2021 up 3.86% from Rs. 431.24 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.93 crore in September 2021 down 63.75% from Rs. 52.22 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.50 crore in September 2021 down 26.91% from Rs. 149.81 crore in September 2020.

Hathway Cable EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2020.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 24.95 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.45% returns over the last 6 months and -16.28% over the last 12 months.