Hathway Cable Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 431.24 crore, down 2.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 431.24 crore in September 2020 down 2.46% from Rs. 442.11 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.22 crore in September 2020 up 2131.91% from Rs. 2.57 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.81 crore in September 2020 down 13.74% from Rs. 173.67 crore in September 2019.

Hathway Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2019.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 32.25 on October 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 110.10% returns over the last 6 months and 49.65% over the last 12 months.