Hathway Cable Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 442.11 crore, up 13.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 442.11 crore in September 2019 up 13.04% from Rs. 391.11 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.57 crore in September 2019 up 96.96% from Rs. 84.66 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.67 crore in September 2019 up 140.04% from Rs. 72.35 crore in September 2018.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 23.15 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.31% returns over the last 6 months and -21.39% over the last 12 months.