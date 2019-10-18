Hathway Cable Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 442.11 crore, up 13.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hathway Cable and Datacom are:
Net Sales at Rs 442.11 crore in September 2019 up 13.04% from Rs. 391.11 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.57 crore in September 2019 up 96.96% from Rs. 84.66 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.67 crore in September 2019 up 140.04% from Rs. 72.35 crore in September 2018.
Hathway Cable shares closed at 23.15 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.31% returns over the last 6 months and -21.39% over the last 12 months.
|Hathway Cable and Datacom
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|442.11
|449.78
|391.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|442.11
|449.78
|391.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.36
|23.63
|18.62
|Depreciation
|120.62
|81.18
|88.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|311.74
|333.01
|305.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.61
|11.96
|-21.19
|Other Income
|68.66
|56.90
|5.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|53.05
|68.86
|-15.97
|Interest
|51.87
|81.79
|62.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.18
|-12.93
|-78.47
|Exceptional Items
|-6.57
|--
|-11.43
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.39
|-12.93
|-89.90
|Tax
|7.99
|7.69
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.38
|-20.62
|-89.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.38
|-20.62
|-89.91
|Minority Interest
|-0.15
|-0.34
|0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|10.96
|11.24
|5.21
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.57
|-9.72
|-84.66
|Equity Share Capital
|354.02
|354.02
|172.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
