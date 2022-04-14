 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hathway Cable Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 448.79 crore, up 2.3% Y-o-Y

Apr 14, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hathway Cable and Datacom are:

Net Sales at Rs 448.79 crore in March 2022 up 2.3% from Rs. 438.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.34 crore in March 2022 down 60.66% from Rs. 72.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.69 crore in March 2022 down 13.12% from Rs. 122.80 crore in March 2021.

Hathway Cable EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2021.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 20.50 on April 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.76% returns over the last 6 months and -9.89% over the last 12 months.

Hathway Cable and Datacom
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 448.79 455.03 438.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 448.79 455.03 438.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.37 26.10 24.40
Depreciation 91.39 92.21 92.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 329.81 326.85 300.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.22 9.87 20.63
Other Income 14.08 18.74 9.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.30 28.61 29.91
Interest -- 0.06 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.30 28.55 29.80
Exceptional Items -9.85 -10.37 -5.25
P/L Before Tax 5.45 18.18 24.55
Tax 4.12 4.80 -27.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.33 13.38 52.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.33 13.38 52.07
Minority Interest -0.08 -0.06 -0.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates 27.09 20.61 20.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.34 33.93 72.04
Equity Share Capital 354.02 354.02 354.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.16 0.19 0.41
Diluted EPS 0.16 0.19 0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.16 0.19 0.41
Diluted EPS 0.16 0.19 0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hathway Cable #Hathway Cable and Datacom #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Apr 14, 2022 01:17 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.