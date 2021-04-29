Hathway Cable Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 438.71 crore, down 3.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 438.71 crore in March 2021 down 3.72% from Rs. 455.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.04 crore in March 2021 up 47.68% from Rs. 48.78 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.80 crore in March 2021 down 31.44% from Rs. 179.11 crore in March 2020.

Hathway Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2020.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 23.95 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -16.70% returns over the last 6 months and 24.09% over the last 12 months.