Hathway Cable Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 447.18 crore, up 1.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 447.18 crore in June 2022 up 1.33% from Rs. 441.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.95 crore in June 2022 down 57.05% from Rs. 48.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.61 crore in June 2022 down 21.96% from Rs. 134.05 crore in June 2021.

Hathway Cable EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2021.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 16.60 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.56% returns over the last 6 months and -36.76% over the last 12 months.