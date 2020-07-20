App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hathway Cable Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 419.56 crore, down 6.72% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hathway Cable and Datacom are:

Net Sales at Rs 419.56 crore in June 2020 down 6.72% from Rs. 449.78 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.92 crore in June 2020 up 778.19% from Rs. 9.72 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.84 crore in June 2020 up 24.53% from Rs. 150.04 crore in June 2019.

Hathway Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2019.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 43.70 on July 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 98.64% returns over the last 6 months and 97.74% over the last 12 months.

Hathway Cable and Datacom
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations419.56455.68449.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations419.56455.68449.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.3021.5323.63
Depreciation93.5880.0581.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses277.08313.82333.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.6040.2811.96
Other Income68.6658.7856.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.2699.0668.86
Interest32.9643.1381.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.3055.93-12.93
Exceptional Items---0.12--
P/L Before Tax60.3055.81-12.93
Tax14.305.137.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.0050.68-20.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.0050.68-20.62
Minority Interest-0.14-0.30-0.34
Share Of P/L Of Associates20.06-1.6011.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates65.9248.78-9.72
Equity Share Capital354.02354.02354.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.370.28-0.05
Diluted EPS0.370.28-0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.260.28-0.05
Diluted EPS0.370.28-0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Hathway Cable #Hathway Cable and Datacom #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.