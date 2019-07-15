Hathway Cable Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 449.78 crore, up 16.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hathway Cable and Datacom are:
Net Sales at Rs 449.78 crore in June 2019 up 16.91% from Rs. 384.71 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.72 crore in June 2019 up 81.2% from Rs. 51.69 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.04 crore in June 2019 up 90.43% from Rs. 78.79 crore in June 2018.
Hathway Cable shares closed at 24.45 on July 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.87% returns over the last 6 months and 42.98% over the last 12 months.
|Hathway Cable and Datacom
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|449.78
|381.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|449.78
|381.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.63
|22.22
|Depreciation
|81.18
|83.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|333.01
|275.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.96
|0.45
|Other Income
|56.90
|41.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|68.86
|41.51
|Interest
|81.79
|55.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.93
|-13.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-410.74
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.93
|-424.61
|Tax
|7.69
|-438.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.62
|14.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.62
|14.28
|Minority Interest
|-0.34
|0.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|11.24
|-7.67
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.72
|6.66
|Equity Share Capital
|354.02
|354.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited