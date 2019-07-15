Hathway Cable Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 449.78 crore, up 16.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 449.78 crore in June 2019 up 16.91% from Rs. 384.71 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.72 crore in June 2019 up 81.2% from Rs. 51.69 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.04 crore in June 2019 up 90.43% from Rs. 78.79 crore in June 2018.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 24.45 on July 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.87% returns over the last 6 months and 42.98% over the last 12 months.