Hathway Cable Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 478.45 crore, up 5.15% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hathway Cable and Datacom are:

Net Sales at Rs 478.45 crore in December 2022 up 5.15% from Rs. 455.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.74 crore in December 2022 down 15.3% from Rs. 33.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.74 crore in December 2022 down 11.65% from Rs. 120.82 crore in December 2021.

Hathway Cable EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2021.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 16.25 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.11% returns over the last 6 months and -27.94% over the last 12 months.

Hathway Cable and Datacom
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 478.45 473.22 455.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 478.45 473.22 455.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.78 25.79 26.10
Depreciation 86.91 91.20 92.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 372.01 362.82 326.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.25 -6.59 9.87
Other Income 26.08 28.60 18.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.83 22.01 28.61
Interest -- -- 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.83 22.01 28.55
Exceptional Items -- -0.51 -10.37
P/L Before Tax 19.83 21.50 18.18
Tax 4.14 7.77 4.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.69 13.73 13.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.69 13.73 13.38
Minority Interest -0.03 -0.02 -0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates 13.08 16.51 20.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.74 30.22 33.93
Equity Share Capital 354.02 354.02 354.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.16 0.17 0.19
Diluted EPS 0.16 0.17 0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.16 0.17 0.19
Diluted EPS 0.16 0.17 0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm