Hathway Cable Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 478.45 crore, up 5.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 478.45 crore in December 2022 up 5.15% from Rs. 455.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.74 crore in December 2022 down 15.3% from Rs. 33.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.74 crore in December 2022 down 11.65% from Rs. 120.82 crore in December 2021.

Hathway Cable EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2021.

Hathway Cable shares closed at 16.25 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.11% returns over the last 6 months and -27.94% over the last 12 months.