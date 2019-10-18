Hathway Bhawani Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore, down 11.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore in September 2019 down 11.86% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2019 up 253.58% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2019 down 10.2% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2018.

Hathway Bhawani EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2018.

Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 4.48 on October 16, 2019 (BSE) and has given 6.67% returns over the last 6 months and 100.00% over the last 12 months.