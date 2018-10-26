Hathway Bhawani Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore, up 2.46% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore in September 2018 up 2.46% from Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2018 up 150.39% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2018 up 1325% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.

Hathway Bhawani EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2017.

Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 2.71 on October 25, 2018 (BSE) and has given 9.72% returns over the last 6 months and -37.70% over the last 12 months.