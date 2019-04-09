Hathway Bhawani Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, down 13.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in March 2019 down 13.38% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 295.4% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2019 down 29.73% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2018.
Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 4.20 on April 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 87.50% returns over the last 6 months and 62.16% over the last 12 months.
|Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.08
|1.18
|1.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.08
|1.18
|1.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.13
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.37
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.66
|0.70
|1.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|-0.02
|-0.27
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.13
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.11
|0.12
|Interest
|0.04
|0.05
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.06
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|-0.15
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|0.06
|0.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|0.06
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|0.06
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|8.10
|8.10
|8.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.07
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.07
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.07
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.07
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited