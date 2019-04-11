Hathway Bhawani Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, down 13.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in March 2019 down 13.38% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 295.4% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2019 down 29.73% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2018.

Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 4.58 on April 10, 2019 (BSE) and has given 104.46% returns over the last 6 months and 76.83% over the last 12 months.