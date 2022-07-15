Hathway Bhawani Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 23.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2022 down 23.68% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 98.28% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 85.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

Hathway Bhawani EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2021.

Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 19.55 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.62% returns over the last 6 months and -5.33% over the last 12 months.