Hathway Bhawani Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, down 10.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in June 2021 down 10.38% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021 down 29.61% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021 down 32.69% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2020.

Hathway Bhawani EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2020.

Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 21.05 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given -2.77% returns over the last 6 months and -44.31% over the last 12 months.