Hathway Bhawani Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, down 0.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in June 2020 down 0.27% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2020 down 53.78% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2020 down 8.77% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2019.

Hathway Bhawani EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2019.

Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 37.80 on July 15, 2020 (BSE) and has given 941.32% returns over the last 6 months and 800.00% over the last 12 months.