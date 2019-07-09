Hathway Bhawani Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, down 1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in June 2019 down 1% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2019 up 2878.29% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2019 up 9.62% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2018.

Hathway Bhawani EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2018.

Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 4.38 on June 10, 2019 (BSE)