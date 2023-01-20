Hathway Bhawani Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, down 17.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in December 2022 down 17.45% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 68.89% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 46.43% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Hathway Bhawani EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021.

Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 18.70 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.10% returns over the last 6 months and -47.40% over the last 12 months.