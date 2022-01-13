Hathway Bhawani Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 16.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in December 2021 down 16.24% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 down 13.87% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021 down 15.15% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020.

Hathway Bhawani EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2020.

Hathway Bhawani shares closed at 35.55 on January 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 66.90% returns over the last 6 months and 56.95% over the last 12 months.